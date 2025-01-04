Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 17.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 43.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $95.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $105.09.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

