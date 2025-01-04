Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,745,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 55,496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 541,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,919,000 after buying an additional 491,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $430.57 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.32 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.37 and a 200 day moving average of $521.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

