EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) President Dennis G. Kish Sells 17,379 Shares of Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) President Dennis G. Kish sold 17,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $75,077.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $58,989.60. This trade represents a 56.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EVgo Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE EVGO opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.24. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.52 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 76.9% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in EVgo by 66.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 651,475 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

