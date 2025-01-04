Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Insider Alexander (Alex) White Purchases 238,913 Shares

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 238,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,058.69 ($19,291.11).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 1,496,548 shares of Experience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,551.24 ($120,839.28).

On Wednesday, November 27th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 4,290,790 shares of Experience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$557,802.70 ($346,461.30).

Experience Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

About Experience

Experience Co Limited engages in adventure tourism and leisure business in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Skydiving and Adventure Experiences segments. It provides tandem skydive and related products; and reef-based dive and snorkel experiences, as well as rainforest tours. The company also offers island day trips, reef tours, multi-days experiences, and tree ropes and ziplining experiences.

