Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Head to Head Analysis

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amentum alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac 29.86% -59.47% 28.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amentum and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fair Isaac 0 5 8 0 2.62

Valuation & Earnings

Amentum presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $2,032.46, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Amentum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amentum is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

This table compares Amentum and Fair Isaac”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion 0.65 N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.72 billion 27.87 $512.81 million $20.45 96.15

Fair Isaac has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amentum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Amentum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amentum

(Get Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.