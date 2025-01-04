Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.55 ($0.06). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 333,396 shares changing hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £51.06 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.97.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres.

