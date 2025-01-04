FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $274.41 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.88.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

