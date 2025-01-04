Financial Comparison: Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) versus Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC)

Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC – Get Free Report) and Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirits Cap and Viña Concha y Toro”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirits Cap N/A N/A -$5.59 million ($0.07) -42.86 Viña Concha y Toro $1.00 billion N/A $51.75 million $2.10 18.80

Viña Concha y Toro has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Cap. Spirits Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viña Concha y Toro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirits Cap 0 0 0 0 0.00 Viña Concha y Toro 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirits Cap and Viña Concha y Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Spirits Cap and Viña Concha y Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirits Cap N/A -590.49% -178.62% Viña Concha y Toro 7.38% 8.67% 4.14%

Summary

Viña Concha y Toro beats Spirits Cap on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirits Cap

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Viña Concha y Toro

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

