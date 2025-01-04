First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

FQVLF opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.50. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

