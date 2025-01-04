First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.74. 50,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 76,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,953,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $546,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

