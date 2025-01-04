First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.74. 50,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 76,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
