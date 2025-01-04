First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.21 and last traded at $126.88. Approximately 24,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 52,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.96.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.