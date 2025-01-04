First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.21 and last traded at $126.88. Approximately 24,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 52,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.96.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
