First Trust Natural Gas ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FCG)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,033% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.