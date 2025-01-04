First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.03 and last traded at $59.10. Approximately 176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.9346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

