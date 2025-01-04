Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as high as $15.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 110,070 shares changing hands.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
