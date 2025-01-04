Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as high as $15.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 110,070 shares changing hands.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.