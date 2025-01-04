Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as £203.10 ($252.30) and last traded at £204.10 ($253.54). Approximately 45,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 46,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at £209 ($259.63).
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £188 ($233.54) to £203 ($252.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £201.47 ($250.28).
In other news, insider Rob Coldrake sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of £218.36 ($271.25), for a total transaction of £33,845.80 ($42,044.47). 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
