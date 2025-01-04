Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.47 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.89). Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.93), with a volume of 663 shares traded.
Foresight VCT Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.95. The stock has a market cap of £206.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,071.43 and a beta of 0.04.
About Foresight VCT
Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.
