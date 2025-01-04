Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.99 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.51), with a volume of 1 shares.

Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,100.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.16.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.