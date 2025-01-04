Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Insider Mika Yamamoto Sells 2,859 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $45,286.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,944.16. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Mika Yamamoto sold 5,718 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $96,920.10.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $16.07 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 1,987.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Freshworks by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Freshworks by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Freshworks

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.