FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading 6.4% Higher – Here’s Why

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. 19,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 12,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
FRMO Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.
FRMO Company Profile
FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FRMO
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What is a support level?
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.