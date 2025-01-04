FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading 6.4% Higher – Here’s Why

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. 19,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 12,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

FRMO Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

