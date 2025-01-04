GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $5.36. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 65,692 shares traded.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.