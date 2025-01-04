GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $5.36. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 65,692 shares traded.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 110,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 488,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

