GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after buying an additional 2,320,909 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,479,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $58,415,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,428.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 922,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 8,797.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,250,000 after purchasing an additional 897,061 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Shares of CARR opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

