GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho increased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

