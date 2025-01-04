GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $493.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $525.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

