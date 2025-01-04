GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $493.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $525.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
