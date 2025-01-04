GAMMA Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:D opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.