GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 102,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 237,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.07.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

