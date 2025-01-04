GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

GFL Environmental has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

GFL stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

