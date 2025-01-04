GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Robin Schulman Sells 7,330 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Schulman sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $417,663.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,945,463.14. This represents a 5.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $164,450.00.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.75 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
