GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Robin Schulman Sells 7,330 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Schulman sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $417,663.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,945,463.14. This represents a 5.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08.

On Thursday, October 10th, Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $164,450.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 549.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GitLab by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GitLab by 41.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3,424.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

