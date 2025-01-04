GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) vs. FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Financial Contrast

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 13.38% 28.03% 15.13% GLG Life Tech 561.90% N/A -89.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and GLG Life Tech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $62.76 million 2.35 $5.30 million $1.69 18.96 GLG Life Tech $7.64 million 0.00 -$4.17 million $1.60 N/A

Risk and Volatility

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FitLife Brands and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 1 1 3.50 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

FitLife Brands presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.84%. Given FitLife Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FitLife Brands is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats GLG Life Tech on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation researches for, develops, grows, refines, and produces natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit in Canada and internationally. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; REB M GOLD, a bioconverted Rebaudioside M and Rebaudioside D. sweetener; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

