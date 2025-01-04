Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 16th

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Global Net Lease has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.0% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of -261.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.7%.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,443.56. This represents a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

