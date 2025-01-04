Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3496 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $362.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

