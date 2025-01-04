Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $92.06. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.35, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,600. This represents a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,255 shares of company stock worth $11,784,327 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.