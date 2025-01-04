Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.01. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4,307 shares traded.

Gray Television Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $704.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

