Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

