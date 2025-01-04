Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
