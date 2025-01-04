GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 8.1% – Time to Sell?

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.57 ($0.03). 54,739,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 15,961,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.03).

GSTechnologies Trading Up 13.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley bought 335,000 shares of GSTechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,350 ($4,161.49). Company insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

