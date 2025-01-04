Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GUG stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.