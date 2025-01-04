Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 31st

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
GOF opened at $15.40 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
