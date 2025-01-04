Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 31st

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GBAB opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

