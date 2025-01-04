H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.48, but opened at $61.71. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 72,356 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. StockNews.com cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after buying an additional 324,056 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

