Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Head to Head Comparison

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and Hallador Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.36 billion 3.94 $79.00 million $1.04 25.56 Hallador Energy $429.36 million 1.17 $44.79 million ($0.55) -21.35

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hallador Energy. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

84.5% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 8.94% 2.28% 0.84% Hallador Energy -4.85% -6.71% -3.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clearway Energy and Hallador Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Hallador Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus target price of $33.13, indicating a potential upside of 24.62%. Hallador Energy has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Clearway Energy pays out 162.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hallador Energy pays out -29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Hallador Energy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

