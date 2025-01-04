Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $11.85. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 60,634 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNRG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $500.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 44,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $575,723.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,439,848.24. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock worth $1,356,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $78,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.