Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €158.30 ($163.20) and last traded at €160.10 ($165.05). Approximately 10,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €162.30 ($167.32).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €158.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €156.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.32.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

