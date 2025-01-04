Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.54%.

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,405.75. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

