Head-To-Head Analysis: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) vs. Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX)

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Mobix Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs N/A -20.31% -1.82% Canadian Solar 0.01% 0.02% 0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mobix Labs and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Solar 4 2 5 0 2.09

Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $18.58, suggesting a potential upside of 52.46%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobix Labs and Canadian Solar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs $6.44 million 7.76 -$10,000.00 ($0.77) -2.12 Canadian Solar $6.17 billion 0.13 $274.19 million ($0.12) -101.58

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobix Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Mobix Labs on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. It offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions; solar system kits, such as inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; power electronic products; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operates battery energy storage projects. The Recurrent Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar power and battery storage projects; and operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. It has a fleet of solar and battery energy storage plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,005 MWp and 600 MWh. It serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies, as well as utility companies or grid operators, public utilities, licensed suppliers, corporate offtakers, and commercial, industrial or government end users. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

