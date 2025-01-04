Head to Head Analysis: Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) & Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) and Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alumina and Stardust Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alumina alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alumina 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stardust Power 0 0 1 2 3.67

Stardust Power has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 238.75%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than Alumina.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alumina has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stardust Power has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alumina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.6% of Stardust Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alumina and Stardust Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alumina N/A N/A N/A Stardust Power N/A N/A -94.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alumina and Stardust Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alumina $500,000.00 5,353.60 -$150.10 million N/A N/A Stardust Power N/A N/A $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Stardust Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alumina.

Summary

Stardust Power beats Alumina on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alumina

(Get Free Report)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It operates bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia. The company was formerly known as WMC Limited and changed its name to Alumina Limited in December 2002. Alumina Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

About Stardust Power

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.