Head-To-Head Analysis: TSS (TSSI) vs. Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares TSS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84% TSS Competitors -31.90% -27.95% -10.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $122.53 million $70,000.00 76.33 TSS Competitors $1.64 billion $105.06 million -0.20

Risk and Volatility

TSS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

TSS has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s peers have a beta of -1.14, indicating that their average share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSS beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

