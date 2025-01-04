Head-To-Head Contrast: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) & Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

LifeVantage has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LifeVantage and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 2.11% 29.24% 12.82% Assembly Biosciences -144.05% -121.46% -34.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

35.3% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of LifeVantage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LifeVantage and Assembly Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $196.01 million 1.14 $2.94 million $0.32 55.59 Assembly Biosciences $28.33 million 3.92 -$61.23 million N/A N/A

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Assembly Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LifeVantage and Assembly Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assembly Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

LifeVantage presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.15%. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.11%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Assembly Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeVantage

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company also develops ABI-4334, a next-generation capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV). In addition, it develops an oral non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor targeting transplant-related herpesviruses; and a small molecule interferon-a receptor agonist targeting HBV and HDV. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.