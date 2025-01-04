Head to Head Review: Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Free Report) and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Oklo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Oklo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oklo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Oklo has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 43.73%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Oklo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A Oklo N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Oklo.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Oklo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

