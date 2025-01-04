Head to Head Review: Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and LENSAR”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LENSAR $48.87 million 2.06 -$14.38 million ($1.46) -5.92

Paradigm Medical Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paradigm Medical Industries and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LENSAR has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.51%. Given Paradigm Medical Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paradigm Medical Industries is more favorable than LENSAR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A LENSAR -34.03% -49.02% -21.12%

Summary

LENSAR beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

