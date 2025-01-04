Hitesh Lath Sells 601 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CFO Hitesh Lath sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $21,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $8,750. The trade was a 70.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Hitesh Lath sold 3,949 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $167,279.64.

On Monday, December 9th, Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $476,238.00.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.00. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in C3.ai by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 9,033.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AI shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of C3.ai to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

