Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.73. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 19,109 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCHDF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 6.2 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

